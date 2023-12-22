Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A missing 14-year-old girl from Penicuik has been found safe and well after a three-day search.

Connie Cochrane was last seen in Dean Place in Penicuik, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 19. Police launched an urgent appeal to help trace her.

At 7.15am this morning, Friday, December 22, police revealed that the teenager has now been found safe and well, and thanked the public for their help in getting her home.

