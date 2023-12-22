Missing Midlothian: Missing Penicuik schoolgirl found safe and well after three-day search
A missing 14-year-old girl from Penicuik has been found safe and well after a three-day search.
Connie Cochrane was last seen in Dean Place in Penicuik, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 19. Police launched an urgent appeal to help trace her.
At 7.15am this morning, Friday, December 22, police revealed that the teenager has now been found safe and well, and thanked the public for their help in getting her home.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Connie Cochrane, 14, who was reported missing from Penicuik, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”