Midlothian police ‘increasingly concerned’ as search for missing 14-year-old schoolgirl enters second day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched an urgent appeal to help trace a missing 14-year-old Midlothian schoolgirl.
Connie Cochrane was last seen in Dean Place, in Penicuik, around 1.30pm on Tuesday, 19 December, 2023. She is around 5ft 2 inches in height with long black hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black, shiny Canada Goose body warmer, a pink jumper and black leggings.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Connie and just want to know she is safe and well.
“Officers have been checking relevant CCTV images and we continue to liaise with partner agencies in case Connie is using public transport to get around.”
Inspector Cheryl Blanch added: “We are continuing to speak to Connie’s family and friends for any small details that could assist in our enquiries. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Connie or who has any information about her whereabouts to please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2905 of 19 December, 2023.