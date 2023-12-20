Midlothian police ‘increasingly concerned’ as search for missing 14-year-old schoolgirl enters second day

Concerns are growing for a missing Penicuik teenager last seen on Tuesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help trace a missing 14-year-old Midlothian schoolgirl.

Connie Cochrane was last seen in Dean Place, in Penicuik, around 1.30pm on Tuesday, 19 December, 2023. She is around 5ft 2 inches in height with long black hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black, shiny Canada Goose body warmer, a pink jumper and black leggings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Connie and just want to know she is safe and well.

Connie Cochrane was last seen in Dean Place, Penicuik, around 1.30pm on Tuesday, 19 December, 2023. Photo: Police Scotland

“Officers have been checking relevant CCTV images and we continue to liaise with partner agencies in case Connie is using public transport to get around.”

Inspector Cheryl Blanch added: “We are continuing to speak to Connie’s family and friends for any small details that could assist in our enquiries. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Connie or who has any information about her whereabouts to please contact us.”