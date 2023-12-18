Edinburgh crime: 63-year-old taken to Royal Infirmary after serious assault in Saughton area of the city
A 63-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted in the Saughton area of Edinburgh.
A man was found with serious injuries at Saughton Road North at around 1.45am on Saturday, December 16. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police are now trying to establish how he came to be injured.
Detective Constable Alistair Hutton said: “We would urge anyone who believes they may have information or who perhaps came to the man’s aid to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.”
Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 and quote reference 1222 of December 16.