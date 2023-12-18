The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, December 16

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 63-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted in the Saughton area of Edinburgh.

A man was found with serious injuries at Saughton Road North at around 1.45am on Saturday, December 16. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police are now trying to establish how he came to be injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Alistair Hutton said: “We would urge anyone who believes they may have information or who perhaps came to the man’s aid to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.”