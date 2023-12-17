The 80-year-old driver was killed in a collision with an articulated lorry.

An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a car and an articulated lorry in the Scottish Borders.

The 80-year-old woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed and later re-opened at around 2.45pm.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at this time.

"Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist to get in touch.

"In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact officers."