Elderly woman killed in A1 crash involving car and articulated lorry

The 80-year-old driver was killed in a collision with an articulated lorry.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 17th Dec 2023, 19:02 GMT
An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a car and an articulated lorry in the Scottish Borders.

Police were called to reports of a collision at around 9.15am on Saturday which involved a grey Vauxhall Viva and a white MAN articulated lorry.

The 80-year-old woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The woman died following the collision

The road was closed and later re-opened at around 2.45pm.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at this time.

"Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist to get in touch.

"In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact officers."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1124 of Saturday, December 16, 2023.

