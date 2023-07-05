The search for a missing pensioner from Stockbridge has been called off after he was found safe and well.

Michael Williams, 71, was reported missing on Tuesday after having last been seen at around 7am in Haugh Street. But police today said that he had now been traced.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Further to our earlier appeal, we can now confirm that 71-year-old Michael Williams has now been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”