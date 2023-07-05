News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Missing person Michael Williams: Police call off search after 71-year-old found safe and well

Police say missing pensioner has been traced ‘safe and well’
By Ian Swanson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 18:50 BST

The search for a missing pensioner from Stockbridge has been called off after he was found safe and well.

Michael Williams, 71, was reported missing on Tuesday after having last been seen at around 7am in Haugh Street. But police today said that he had now been traced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Further to our earlier appeal, we can now confirm that 71-year-old Michael Williams has now been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Michael Williams, 71, was last seen in Haugh Street, Stockbridge, at around 7am on Tuesday, July 4.Michael Williams, 71, was last seen in Haugh Street, Stockbridge, at around 7am on Tuesday, July 4.
Michael Williams, 71, was last seen in Haugh Street, Stockbridge, at around 7am on Tuesday, July 4.
Most Popular

A68 crash sees three men taken to Edinburgh hospital and road closed for more than four hours

Related topics:Michael WilliamsPolicePolice ScotlandEdinburgh