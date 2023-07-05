News you can trust since 1873
A68 crash sees three men taken to Edinburgh hospital and road closed for more than four hours

The road was closed for more than four hours
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

Three men have been taken to hospital following a serious crash on the A68 which saw the road closed for hours.

Emergency services were called to the stretch of road between Soutra and Oxton in the Scottish Borders after the two cars collided at 1.20pm on July 4. It happened near the junction for Glengelt and involved a blue Audi A5 and silver Vauxhall Vivaro.

The road was closed for four and a half hours which an investigation and recovery were carried out.

The stretch of the A68 in the Scottish Borders was closed for more than four hours
The stretch of the A68 in the Scottish Borders was closed for more than four hours
The drivers of both vehicles and a man who had been a passenger in the Audi were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Their injuries are not described as life-threatening. Sergeant Dave Waddell, from the Galashiels Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for any motorists who were in the area, or believes they saw the vehicles involved prior to the crash, to please come forward. You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1531 of July 4, 2023.”

