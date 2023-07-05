Emergency services were called to the stretch of road between Soutra and Oxton in the Scottish Borders after the two cars collided at 1.20pm on July 4. It happened near the junction for Glengelt and involved a blue Audi A5 and silver Vauxhall Vivaro.

The drivers of both vehicles and a man who had been a passenger in the Audi were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Their injuries are not described as life-threatening. Sergeant Dave Waddell, from the Galashiels Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for any motorists who were in the area, or believes they saw the vehicles involved prior to the crash, to please come forward. You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1531 of July 4, 2023.”