Museum of Childhood: Beloved Edinburgh attraction to reopen its doors in time for the Easter Holidays

A much loved Edinburgh attraction has announced it will be reopening it’s doors.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 31st Mar 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 08:35 BST

The Museum of Childhood has announced that it will be re-opening its doors this weekend, on Saturday, April 1.

The beloved attraction has been closed for “post pandemic refurbishment”, and essential work is continuing on parts of it, with gallery two and three remaining closed. They also warn that the accessibility toilet will also be closed.

The Museum of Childhood, located on the Royal Mile of Edinburgh, is the first museum in the world to be centred around the history of childhood, making it a unique location to visit. The museum reportedly brings in over 200,000 visitors each year and houses an interesting collection of children’s toys and other artefacts dating from the 1800s to the present day.

A sign outside the Museum of Childhood on Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile. (Photo by © Vittoriano Rastelli/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
