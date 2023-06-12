News you can trust since 1873
He played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app
Published 12th Jun 2023, 19:13 BST
A Midlothian man is celebrating after winning a life-changing £500,000 in the National Lottery.

The mystery winner, known only as Mr H, scooped the top prize on Thunderball in the draw on Saturday, 27 May.

The project manager now plans to pay off his mortgage and go on a family holiday to the east coast of America.

Mr H, who played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr H for winning this fantastic prize. He can now enjoy a once in a lifetime family holiday to the east coast of America.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nations' athletes win medals at last summer’s Commonwealth Games.

To date, over £47 billion has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.

