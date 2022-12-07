Farhana Bodi has become one of the most talked about stars of Netflix’s Dubai Bling, after sharing her aspirational lifestyle on the new Arab reality TV series.

The social media influencer, 36, who lives in Dubai, has an eye-watering estimated net worth of around $1.5million. She gave a glimpse into her interactions with other Arab millionaires who live in the city in Netflix’s Dubai Bling.

The premise of the eight-episode series is similar to that of Bling Empire , as it follows a high-flying social circle as they continue their quest for money, status, power and romance. They are seen attending glitzy events, donning immaculate wardrobes and enjoying glamorous careers.

The cast of new Netflix series Dubai Bling

The wealthy cast come from various locations across the world, but have all decided to settle in the immensely luxurious UAE city of Dubai. Among them are strong, driven women, including Zeina Khoury (Lebanon), Brianna Fade , (LA) and Safa Siddiqui (London).

But, who is Dubai Bling’s Farhana Bodi?

Who is Farhana Bodi?

Farhana Bodi attends the red carpet of the movie "Madres Paralelas" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Farhana Bodi was born in India and raised in South Africa, but has called Dubai home for the last 15 years. She is a 36-year old, social media influencer, who is best known for sharing her jet-set holidays and high-fashion looks on Instagram.

Over two million people follow Farhana’s Instagram account, where she posts brand promotions, collaborations, photoshoots and designer clothes.

She started her career at the age of 19, when she worked as a model and a make-up artist, before gradually evolving her role within the fashion industry.

In 2011, Farhana made her debut on reality TV with an appearance on MTV’s Paris Hilton’s Dubai BFF, where she was eliminated on episode five.

In 2020, Farhana opened for Atelier Zuhra’s show during London Fashion Week and this year she walked the famous Cannes red carpet.

As well as being a reality star and a fashion enthusiast, Farhana is also the founder of ‘I Am Woman Of The World ’ - a company which connects brands and clients through events, whilst also empowering women from all backgrounds.

Why is Farhana the most talked about Dubai Bling cast member?

Farhana has to be one of the most talked about cast members on Dubai Bling, undoubtedly due to her clashes with fellow co-stars.

CEO Real Estate mogul, Zeina Khoury mentioned that she used to be friends with Farhana and the show hints that the pair had a falling out at some point. Zeina mentioned during the show that she was attending a Versace event and Farhana walked in and greeted the person sitting in front of her, but blanked her presence completely.

The real estate mogul was upset by Farhana’s behaviour and confronted her about it on the show. Zeina interrupted a photoshoot that Farhana was having with her son, and despite their differences Farhana Bodi seemed happy to see her. When the incident at the Versace event was brought up, Farhana claimed it was an honest mistake on her part as she was too busy to notice anyone.

Although Zeina seemed to accept her apology, she said that the online fame had affected her and she is now obsessed with brand deals and sponsorships.

Farhana also clashed with TV presenter, Lojain Omran, multiple times and their rift escalated on-screen when Farhana didn’t invite Loujain to her birthday party. So, Loujain organised a desert getaway, and left Farhana off the guest list. However, the social media star crashed the event and started a photoshoot, which angered Loujain, Zeina, and Safa.

Social media star Farhana Bodi is a self-made millionaire, which seems to bother a lot of female cast members and sparks a lot of drama on the show.

Is Farhana Bodi married?

Farhana become a single mother, after recently getting a divorce from her Canadian-born ex-husband Heroies Havewalla . The 34-year-old businessman is the founder of software company, GoldPesa, which is valued at $50 million.

The couple share a son called Ayden , who also has a popular Instagram presence like his mother.

“Being a mother is a blessing and a feeling I’m sure most women want to experience,” Farhana told Vogue Arabia.

She continued: “It brings me immense joy, confidence and a warm feeling that as a woman, I have accomplished so much. Giving birth to this bundle of joy has literally changed my life.”

