Locations including Market Street, Leith Walk and Castle Terrace are being considered for an exciting major new indoor or outdoor food market in Edinburgh, following a study commissioned by the council and a local food partnership.

With Edinburgh currently without any indoor food market, the study, led by Michael Collins Architects, has been looking at potential locations and an outline brief for a new indoor food hub and food market in the city. The City of Edinburgh Council and Edible Edinburgh have supported this research which focuses on the wider sustainability and transformative capacity of a permanent, neighbourhood-based food market and how this could work alongside existing growing projects and areas of grocery supply using the 20 minute city framework to promote healthy local food to the people of Edinburgh.

The 46 page Edinburgh Indoor Food Market Study calls for a permanent indoor market in the city, operating three days a week for around 50 traders, situated close to public transport infrastructure and pedestrian networks. Leith Depot and Madelvic Car Factory in Granton, the earliest purpose-built car factory in Britain, were highlighted in the study as possible locations for a permanent indoor market. Other locations suggested for an outdoor market in the city include Granton Station, Leith Links and New Market Road.

Madelvic Car Factory in Granton, the earliest purpose-built car factory in Britain, is one of the locations suggested for a permanent indoor food market in Edinburgh.

The study notes that “care is needed to ensure that the market is complimentary and not competitive and damaging to smaller local food retailers”. It also suggests adding additional facilities such as a post office or a community space. As well as being a flexible space to possibly accommodate arts and music events.

The focus on developing our food economy and “buying better” is a key strategic area within the Food Plan, being led by Edible Edinburgh, the city’s Sustainable Food Partnership.

An Edible Edinburgh spokesperson said: “The initial findings of this study focus on what kind of market or food hub infrastructure could work alongside the current local food offering in Edinburgh, bringing additional benefits to communities. This outlines different models and types of services that could complement and work alongside a food market.”