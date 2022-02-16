New Roslin homes to launch in March

Cala Homes (East) has confirmed that March 2022 will see the launch of Glenacre - a new collection of four and five bedroom detached homes in Roslin.

By Kevin Quinn
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:00 pm
A street scene CGI impression of Glenacre in Roslin.

Located at the northern edge of the village, Glenacre is a smaller collection of homes, accessed through Cala’s established Chapel Lawns development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with Cala Homes (East), said: “We know that Roslin is a location that many people understandably wish to live in. It’s a characterful village with a great deal in its favour.

“We’re looking forward to launching homes here to meet that high demand, providing dream homes and more practical space for those looking to move.”

Cala Homes