New Roslin homes to launch in March
Cala Homes (East) has confirmed that March 2022 will see the launch of Glenacre - a new collection of four and five bedroom detached homes in Roslin.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:00 pm
Located at the northern edge of the village, Glenacre is a smaller collection of homes, accessed through Cala’s established Chapel Lawns development.
Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with Cala Homes (East), said: “We know that Roslin is a location that many people understandably wish to live in. It’s a characterful village with a great deal in its favour.
“We’re looking forward to launching homes here to meet that high demand, providing dream homes and more practical space for those looking to move.”