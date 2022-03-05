The First Minister praised the “extraordinary courage and bravery” being shown by Ukrainians in the wake of the Russian invasion.

And she used an event being held ahead of International Women’s Day to make clear her thoughts were “very much with all of the people of Ukraine, perhaps particularly the women and the girls who are suffering and will suffer so much”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Scotland have shown their support for Ukraine's plight.

Ms Sturgeon noted that Ukraine was one of the countries in the world which had declared International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8, a public holiday.

And she said: “Last year thousands of women marched peacefully through the streets of Kyiv to demand action to advance gender equality.

“One year later, Ukraine’s capital city is a very, very different place.

“What we are witnessing each and every day right now on our television screens is horrific, and unfortunately is likely to become more horrific as the days unfold.”

Speaking at Holyrood at an event organised by the Scottish Women’s Convention, she said the world was also witnessing the “extraordinary courage and bravery” of Ukrainians from President Volodymyr Zelensky “to every man, woman and child resisting aggression, resisting brutality”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “I know as we gather here in Edinburgh today our thoughts are very much with all of the people of Ukraine, perhaps particularly the women and the girls who are suffering and will suffer so much.

“Our thoughts are with women and girls in the frontline of conflict right across the world. It is important today we send them our solidarity, our love our support.”

Her worlds echoed those of Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, who said: “Our thoughts and our hearts are with the women of Ukraine.

“As we gather here they are being forced apart from loved ones, with families torn apart, and women as they so often do caring for all who need it in the most difficult of circumstances.

“On this International Women’s Day we stand in solidarity with women in Ukraine and with women experiencing conflict wherever they may be.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.