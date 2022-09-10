NRS UK, who have worked on a range of projects across Scotland, have ceased trading with immediate effect and appointed administrators.

45 members of staff have been made redundant while two have been retained on a short-term basis to assist with the administration process.

Administrators FRP Advisory said "spiralling" supply chain costs had been amplified by severe losses stemming from fixed price contracts.

The provider of construction, civil engineering and power solutions for a number of private and public sector clients had a turnover of £33m.

Their most recent Scottish project included the St Andrews Cross substation in Glasgow, Seagreen Offshore wind farm off the Angus coast, Hunterston substation, Sauchiehall

Street civil engineering works and electricity substations in Wishaw and Glenlee.

But the firm, which was founded in 2010, faced a range of financial difficulties and severe losses which resulted in an unsustainable cash flow.

Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb, partners with FRP Advisory, have been appointed joint administrators of the firm.

Michelle Elliot said: “NRS UK is an established and highly regarded civil engineering and energy construction specialist with an impressive portfolio of projects across Scotland and

England.

“The business has been exposed to the well-documented problems of surging costs affecting supply chains and from fixed price contracts that resulted in involuntary losses.

“Despite the best efforts of the sole director, the business faced a range of cash flow challenges in recent weeks due to these issues and could not continue trading.

“We will now market the business and assets of the business for sale and would encourage any interested parties to make contact as soon as possible.

“We will also ensure the employees receive every assistance to register any claims that they may have with the Redundancy Payments Office (RPO) and with accessing support