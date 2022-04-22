Number of Midlothian electric vehicle charging points rises over last two years

Department for Transport figures (DfT) show there were 60 publicly provided charging points in Midlothian on January 1 – up from 38 two years ago. They were among 28,375 installed across the UK at the start of this year, up from 16,505 in January 2020.

Midlothian residents had also installed 426 at-home charging points through the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme as of January 1 – a 120 per cent increase over the last two years, further DfT figures outline.

The scheme gives applicants a 75 per cent grant towards the cost of installing the charging point up to £350.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo by Owen Humphreys. PA

There have also been 42 charging points installed at workplaces.

Across Scotland, only 43 charging points have been fitted as a part of the On-Street Residential Scheme, to which local authorities can apply to fund installations. A further 282 applications have been approved since April 2019, but installation remains incomplete.