NWH Group opens new round of community funding

Dalkeith-based NWH Group has launched the third round of its Community Fund - open to charitable organisations in the county.

Demonstrating its strong commitment to supporting local communities, the family-owned national waste management and recycling business, allocates an annual fund of £21,000 to private, community-led charities that align with the company's core values.

The company has already donated £12,000 this current year to multiple charities across its operating areas in Scotland and North East England.

It is committed to donating £9000 more in the third and final round for this year.

With the aim of empowering local charities to sustain their vital community-based activities, the NWH Group first launched its community fund in 2016 and has since donated £182,000 to good causes across its distribution areas.

The community fund’s four key pillars of support are:-

· Recycling Education for Young People: Empowering youth with environmental knowledge and sustainable practices.

· Mental Well-being: Supporting mental health programs that foster emotional resilience and well-being.

· Carbon Reduction: Promoting initiatives that help reduce carbon emissions.

· Talent Growth: Supporting scholarships, apprenticeships, and skills development programs to nurture talent.

Any Midlothian charity or community project operating with the purpose of supporting one of these pillars is encouraged to apply.

Applications for this round are open now and will remain so until November 19.

The results of the application process will be announced at the end of November.

Nicola Williams, executive director at The NWH Group, said: “We’re thrilled to roll out this next round of funding.

“It’s an honour to continue backing local charities, and we warmly encourage organisations that share our core values to take part and apply.”

For more details on the awards’ criteria and about how to apply, visit NWH Group's website or contact the community team by emailing [email protected].