Oasis reunion: Murrayfield reacts to the return of Oasis next year after trouble in 2009 and litter in 2000
Oasis announced this week that they would return to Edinburgh in August 2025 as part of a reunion tour.
But when the Gallagher brothers last played Murrayfield Stadium on their final tour in 2009, just weeks before the band split-up following a backstage fight in Paris, there were eight arrests and reports of trouble in the surrounding area before and after the concert, with fights also breaking out on the pitch before Oasis hit the stage.
And when the Manchester band played the home of Scottish rugby nine years earlier, many locals were upset at the state in which streets and land close to the sports venue were left, with litter scattered everywhere.
Roseburn Bar manager Craig told the Evening News he remembers the trouble 15 years ago when Oasis were last in town, but is hopeful that the band’s fans have “matured” since then.
He said: “It’s obviously good for the bar that they are coming back, it will be very busy in here. I have just got to hope that as the band has got older their fans have also matured and calmed down, as it was crazy last time, I remember it. It was chaos.
“I’m surprised Edinburgh has welcomed them back to be honest. Hopefully it should be fine this time though.”
Along the road at the Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen, bar supervisor Katie welcomed the news that Oasis will play Murrayfield on August 8 and 9, 2025.
She said: “I’m happy and have no worries about them coming back. It’s great for the local businesses having big concerts here. It’s the big events at Murrayfield Stadium that really get us through. We are all for it.
“I know that some of our staff have already booked time off so they can go and see Oasis. I think it’s brilliant news that Oasis are back and playing in Edinburgh.
“I don’t know about the trouble in 2009, but it can’t be any worse than football and rugby fans when they are at Murrayfield. We can deal with them so we will deal with this too.”
And one local woman, who didn’t give her name, added: “I’m going to see them if I get tickets. So I’m happy Oasis are getting back together, it’s great news.”
