In a post on social media the star said he was “gutted” to be sharing the bad news but the major operation was needed and went well.

Among the cancelled summer shows was a performance on July 8 at Edinburgh Castle as part of this summer’s Castle Concerts series.

Alongside pictures of him in hospital with a full-leg cast, Murs wrote: “I’m recovering in hospital but it means I’m having to cancel all my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab.

"I’m so bloody sorry but my focus now is on recovering and I’ll keep you all updated on how I’m getting on!”

He added that refunds will be available for anyone who was due to see him and he asked fans to keep an eye out for emails from their ticketing agent over the next few days.

In a statement, the singer added: “I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows, and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year!”

Murs last had surgery on his knee after injuring himself during a performance at Newmarket racecourse last summer.

During the performance, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air.

In 2019, the pop star had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage.

The singer, who rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2009, saw his contestant Molly Hocking win The Voice UK in 2019.

