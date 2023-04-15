Artificial intelligence has imagined what the next James Bond could look like – and it’s good news for Outlander actor Sam Heughan.

The new artwork, based on an AI interpretation of official casting requirements outlined by Barbara Broccoli, bears quite a strong resemblance to the Scottish actor.

Admittedly, though, it probably looks most like current 007 frontrunner Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who coincidentally meets both the casting age and height requirements.

New artwork, based on an AI interpretation of what the next James Bond could look like, bears quite a strong resemblance to Sam Heughan, right.

The AI image also bears some passing resemblance to James Norton and Michael Fassbender.

The Bond producer revealed that the next 007 would be a British male actor under 40 years of age and over 5’10 in height, following fan speculation

When those requirements are inputted into an AI generator, the resulting images bear a notable resemblance to some fan favourites for the role.

The image, created by Hearts Land, was a result of inputting the casting guidelines as a prompt into an AI art generator as follows: ‘British actor under 40 years old and over 5' 10 in height, to play the next James Bond’.

Speaking on the image, Hearts Land said: “One of the most exciting applications of AI at the moment is to imagine what producers and casting directors are imagining or looking for when casting popular characters – particularly for shows where it’s really all up in the air.

“It’s fascinating that AI is able to create a realistic image of someone based on such little information – and it’s particularly exciting that this bears such a close resemblance to frontrunner Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It’ll be amazing if he actually lands the role now!”

Heughan, who moved to Edinburgh as teenager before shooting to stardom playing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in Outlander, has made no secret of his desire to be the next Bond, saying recently it is every actor’s dream to play 007.

Rumours have been rife for months the Scot could be cast as the iconic spy, and last year he admitted he’d jump at the chance to play Bond.

Speaking to the Press Association, he said: “I don’t know if there is a conversation being had, apart from in the media.

“But I think it’s an incredible franchise and a great character, so of course I would jump at it.”

