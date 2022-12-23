The accolades just keep on coming for Sam Heughan. Just days after he scooped the Esquire Magazine's ‘Man of the Year’ award, the popular Scottish star was celebrating again as Outlander was named ‘Best Show’ at the Just Jared Fan Awards 2022.

And that’s not all: the Jamie Fraser actor was also picked as ‘Favourite Actor’, while his co-star Caitriona Balfe was named ‘Favourite Actress’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the awards, which are voted for by the public, Heughan took to social media to hail Outlander fans as the “best ever”.

Sam Heughan is celebrating after he was named as 'Favourite Actor' and Outlander was named ‘Best Show’ at the Just Jared Fan Awards 2022.

The 42-year-old, who lived in Edinburgh as a teenager, took to Twitter to write: We win Best Fans Ever Award!!!”

On his own award, which he won with 55 per cent of the vote, he wrote: “Whooo thank you!!! Fans win again!x.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, the Evening News reported that Heughan is throwing his weight behind a move to add film and television to the curriculum of schools in Edinburgh and beyond.

Under a new scheme by Screen Scotland – which will pilot in the Capital as well as in Shetland, Inverness, Argyll and Bute and Dundee – pupils will be given the opportunity to study film and television production and create their own films.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heughan, who fell in love with acting as a teenager in Edinburgh before finding fame in Outlander, said: “Film and screen storytelling is at the centre of developing a child's imagination, a way for communities to represent their identity and individuals to connect with others.

“I wholly support a new curriculum that focuses on this art from, giving children and young adults a voice through film and screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to seeing Scotland’s diverse and rich culture and heritage represented on screen by the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers.”

Heughan recently opened up about his family’s move to Edinburgh when he was a teenager – saying it was like a “like a whole new world for him”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor moved from his native Dumfries and Galloway to the Scottish capital at the age of 12.

In his new memoir Waypoints, which recently topped the New York Times bestseller list, he talks about what it was like to be uprooted from a quiet community to a bustling city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a chapter titled ‘The Wake-Up Call’, Heughan reveals that his family moved to Edinburgh so his mother could enrol at Edinburgh College of Art.

He writes: “After years of living in a quiet community, my mother, my brother and I packed our belongings for what felt like a whole new world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Swapping the stable and the castle ruins for a suburban street in Edinburgh, we set about settling in for this new chapter in our lives.

“It was a big change, but also hugely exciting for two young lads like Cirdan and me. I had just finished at my little primary school, so I started high school at the same time as all my new classmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad