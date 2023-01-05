Sam Heughan has revealed what he hates most about filming Outlander’s seventh season.

The actor, who plays highland warrior Jamie Fraser in the Starz series, is currently on location in Scotland alongside Catriona Balfe and the rest of the Outlander cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a shortened sixth season, the cast and production crew are now working on a bumper season of the hit time-travel series – with 16 episodes, instead of the usual 12.

Sam Heughan has revealed what he hates most about filming Outlander’s seventh season.

This means lengthy shoots in freezing cold conditions, albeit at some of Scotland’s most stunning locations.

Speaking to El Pais, Balmaclellan-born actor said: “The worst thing (about season seven) is probably night shoots in Scotland during the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of our crew and cast are shooting right now, (doing) night shifts in Scotland.

“And it’s very cold,” Heughan added. “It’s -12 degrees!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the interview, the 42-year-old Scot said Outlander’s longevity and success is largely down to the cast’s relationships.

“We are a big family and we have been working together now for eight years – and it’s just made us so close,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think you would be able to shoot this kind of show without having a very close relationship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his new memoir Waypoints, he talks about what it was like to be uprooted from a quiet community to a bustling city.

In a chapter titled ‘The Wake-Up Call’, Heughan reveals that his family moved to Edinburgh so his mother could enrol at Edinburgh College of Art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He writes: “After years of living in a quiet community, my mother, my brother and I packed our belongings for what felt like a whole new world.

“Swapping the stable and the castle ruins for a suburban street in Edinburgh, we set about settling in for this new chapter in our lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a big change, but also hugely exciting for two young lads like Cirdan and me. I had just finished at my little primary school, so I started high school at the same time as all my new classmates.

“It was a little overwhelming to begin with, but since I could now see without the dreaded glasses, I soon started to make friends and feel comfortable in a crowd.”