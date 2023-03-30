News you can trust since 1873
Oxgangs Crescent fire: One person taken to hospital and man arrested after Edinburgh blaze in four storey building

Emergency services called to attend after four storey buildings catches fire in Edinburgh.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:20 BST

Five fire crews battled a blaze at a four storey building on Oxgangs which saw one person taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to Oxgangs Crescent at around 8.55pm on Wednesday following reports of a fire at a property. Police Scotland later confirmed that a 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. They added that there was no wider threat to the public.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.53pm on Wednesday, 29 March to reports of a dwelling fire in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised five fire appliances to the city's Oxgangs Crescent, where firefighters were met by a fire within a four-storey building. Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 20:55 to attend an incident on Oxgangs Crescent, Edinburgh. An ambulance and one of our special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

