Five fire crews battled a blaze at a four storey building on Oxgangs which saw one person taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to Oxgangs Crescent at around 8.55pm on Wednesday following reports of a fire at a property. Police Scotland later confirmed that a 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. They added that there was no wider threat to the public.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.53pm on Wednesday, 29 March to reports of a dwelling fire in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised five fire appliances to the city's Oxgangs Crescent, where firefighters were met by a fire within a four-storey building. Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.”

