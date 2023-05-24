Partnership is key to successful policing in the city - Mark Rennie

Superintendent Mark Rennie, Edinburgh Division

Often in the news and on social media the work behind the headline goes unnoticed, so it is essential that we take time out to recognise exceptional performance.

As a snapshot awards were handed out for extreme bravery, with 3 groups of officers receiving separate awards for intervening and safely securing violent offenders who had attacked members of the public. Other awards covered extensive investigations to arrest county lines drug dealers and investigate complex historical sexual crime to identify offenders.

Furthermore, we also acknowledge several excellent examples of community policing where officers had created partnership projects to help people living in poverty and run safety programmes in local areas. All in all, it was a day to celebrate some of the best of the division but really the awards covered only a small sample of the terrific work carried out day and night by officers in the Capital.

Looking at that work, we can only really do that effectively with partners and I am always reassured when I see the strong partnership working across the city. Our division has excellent links with the Council and it’s a real team effort when we attend serious incidents and calls with other first responders. This came to the fore in March when a major incident was declared in Leith Docks when the RV Petrel dislodged from its moorings and tilted suddenly, causing serious injuries to people on board.

Receiving such a call is always a heart in the mouth moment. With reports of over 30 people potentially seriously injured and some with life threatening injuries, the first hour of activity is essential to ensure the incident doesn’t escalate, the injured are quickly given medical attention and all responders can work in a safe environment.

It was clear though from the outset that training and exercising of first responders ensured that incident was managed effectively. SFRS, SAS, Coastguard, Forth Ports, Council and NHS immediately activated their teams and with police co-ordination, we were quickly able to manage the scene and allow the Fire Service to safely remove the injured, before securing the scene for the investigation that followed.

Right from the outset when I spoke with senior colleagues in the NHS, SAS and FIRE it was clear that all the priority actions were in hand, everyone was working as a team and the relationships within the city ensured that all partners knew who to contact for information.

Thankfully incidents of this nature are extremely rare, however, the public can be reassured that first responders across the city will respond as a co-ordinated team to save life and provide a professional service. Only be working in partnership as a team who are supported by the Council, NHS and voluntary organisations can we effectively manage large incidents in the capital and the subsequent impact they have on the community.

Superintendent Mark Rennie