Paul Hampshire, 40, died after the crash just outside of Dunbar, with emergency services arriving at the scene around 1 am on Sunday.

Paul’s family has said: “It is with a saddened heart that Paul Hampshire, our beloved husband, dad, son, brother and uncle, has lost his life in a tragic accident.

“Paul was a devoted family man who was a larger than life character, an absolute legend and was loved by all who knew him.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages of condolence and support. It has meant so much to the whole family. We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

Inspector Brenda Sinclair, from Dalkeith Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Paul’s family and friends at this terrible time.

“Enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.”

