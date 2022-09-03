Peter Coshan murder investigation: Former pupils of ex-Fettes College teacher launch Change.org petition
Former pupils of a retired Edinburgh teacher who police believe has been murdered are campaigning to have him posthumously awarded for his work at one of the Capital’s most famous schools.
Peter Coshan, a former biology teacher at Fettes College, vanished without a trace last month and police later revealed that they believed he was dead.
His body has yet to be found, but detectives have been seen scouring woodland on the Scotland-England border as part of the search for the 75-year-old.
Two men have been charged with his murder.
Now, pupils of Dr Coshan, who taught at Fettes from 1972 until 2005, have launched a petition to have his services to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, which he ran for 33 years, recognised with a posthumous award.
Stuart Sharp, who created the Change.org petition, said: “He is regularly named in the Old Fettesian Association and is warmly remembered by former pupils and staff as a leading figure at the school.
“Tragically he is missing and two men have been charged with his murder, with his body yet to be found.
Read More
“I feel it would be befitting this wonderful educator some sort of posthumous award for his service and commitment to the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.”
He added: “I personally benefited from his support and mentorship at my time at Fettes College, and was a participant in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.
“I would encourage all Old Fettesians to sign and share this petition.”
Some of Dr Coshan’s pupils have already signed the petition, and left moving tributes and memories of the dedicated teacher.
Peter Hodgson said: “Cosh was very helpful when I arrived in the middle years (fifth form). I was a bit daunted and he took me under his wing, introduced me to all my year and got me involved.
“Will never forget that, a true gent and a sad loss. God bless you Cosh and RIP.”
Andrew Thomas described him as a “kind, compassionate educator” and said biology - taught under Dr Coshan - was his favourite subject at the school.
David Wright added: “Peter worked above and beyond the call of duty to support and promote the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards Scheme, which touched the lives of thousands of young people.”