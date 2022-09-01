Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been charged with the murder of Peter Coshan, but investigators have still not found the 75-year-old's body. It has been almost three weeks since he was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh, on August 11.

On Wednesday, officers combed through land in the north of England in an attempt to find the body of the retired Fettes College biology teacher.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick from Police Scotland said the search came after "extensive inquiries", with officers searching a "significant area".

He said: "We are following the evidence to focusing on specific areas and searching through those areas one at a time in a structured and organised manner, with specialists from Police Scotland, our search partners, and really deploying all available resources in an effort to find Peter."

The former biology teacher taught at the famous school until 2005, when he retired.

Mr Patrick said he could not confirm how many officers were currently involved in the search for Dr Coshan's body.

On Wednesday, police searched an area of woodland between Kirkwhelpington and Belsay in the north of England in the hunt for the body of retired Edinburgh schoolteacher Dr Peter Coshan.