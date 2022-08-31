Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Coshan, a 75-year-old retired biology teacher, was reported missing on August 12, after having been last seen shortly before midnight on the previous day in the Seafield Road area of the Capital.

Speaking at the time of his disappearance, his family said it was out of character and that he had never gone missing before.

While his body is yet to be recovered, police are treating the disappearance as murder.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "This is obviously a very distressing time for Peter's family and our priority is to find him.

"I am therefore seeking the public’s help in trying to find Peter's body.

"Extensive enquiries have been carried out which have led us to explore this area.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland, including travelling on the A7, the A68 or any others roads in these areas, during the hours of darkness on either Monday, August 15 or Tuesday, August 16.

"That evening and early morning was the end of the very hot weather we had, and a warning for thunderstorms was issued. I would ask anyone who may have been in these areas to think back to that time, you may remember it due to the unusual hot weather and thunderstorms.

"I believe the areas of the Scottish Borders and Northumberland are key to helping us find Peter, so please take time to think back.”

He added that officers are keen to track the movements of an older style dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra, which has a 57 registration plate.

This car was seen in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland area of England between August 15 and August 16 and police believe its movements are central to the investigation.

He said: "Did you see something a little odd or out of place, perhaps you noticed a car parked somewhere, or even off road, do you remember anything which struck you as odd at the time?

"I am also keen to speak to anyone who travels in these areas regularly and has a dash cam.

"Please check the footage as it may have captured something which could prove vital to our ongoing enquiries to locate Peter."

Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, made no plea to the charge that they murdered Dr Coshan, in Edinburgh, on August 11.

Mr Black was granted bail whilst Mr McNaughton was remanded in custody.

Both men - who live in the Edinburgh area - were committed for further examination and are expected to reappear in court on the charges sometime in the near future.

Dr Coshan’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have set up a website to allow members of the public access to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team. You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information. The portal can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S27-PO1