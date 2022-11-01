Photos show Edinburgh landmarks lit up with cinema images in bid to save film festival
Several Edinburgh landmarks were lit up with images of classic movies on Monday evening as campaigners bid to save the world’s longest continuously running film festival.
In October, the charity behind the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF), the city’s Filmhouse cinema, and the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, went under after what it called a “perfect storm of sharply rising costs, in particular energy costs”.
On Monday (October 31), Edinburgh locals saw images from landmark films Gregory’s Girl, The Wizard of Oz, It’s a Wonderful Life, Local Hero, and others, as movie-goers, film makers and cinema staff attempt to save key parts of Scotland’s film culture.
Take a look through out picture gallery to see some of the incredible images.