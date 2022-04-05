If given the green light, the plans for Beaverhall Road would see the existing warehouse replaced with a contemporary scheme that maintains the site’s status as a hub for the local creative community, while bringing new hundreds of new homes to the area.

New public realm, Makers Yard, will sit at the heart of the scheme, acting as a focal point for both residents and commercial tenants, as well as neighbours. The scheme will also feature a large mural, displayed on one of the external walls.

The proposals, submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council by developer HUB and Bridges Fund Management (‘Bridges’), include the creation of 205 build-to-rent homes, including 52 affordable homes.

The new development makes efficient use of a brownfield city centre site and will deliver ‘tenure-blind’ homes for all ages, meaning all residents’ homes will be of the same high quality.

The plans exceed current Scottish sustainability regulations and include a communal air source heat pump to provide environmentally responsible heating for the entire building and a biodiverse green roof.

Designed by architects shedkm, the scheme has been developed in close collaboration with the local community and current businesses, with the ground floor creative workspace co-designed by the existing tenants.

Situated in Canonmills, the proposed development is within easy reach of the iconic city centre, and within walking distance from both Stockbridge and Leith, which Time Out recently named one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods.

Tom Valente, Development Manager at HUB, said: “We are hugely excited to have submitted plans for one of our first schemes in Edinburgh.

“We were struck by the vibrancy of the creative community in the area and knew immediately that we wanted to maintain that by placing studios and maker spaces at the heart of the development.

“The mix of build-to-rent and creative workspace is one that we know works fantastically well in terms of fostering a sense of community and making places where people choose to live.”

