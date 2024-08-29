Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged to partly demolish the Edinburgh community centre building left in ruins following a fire more than 10 years ago.

In further preparation for the redevelopment of Corstorphine Public Hall at 14 Kirk Loan, which housed Corstorphine Community Centre, a demolition contractor has applied for permission to remove the old community centre walls and the lesser hall building at the rear corner adjoining Corstorphine Bowling Club.

The front stone façade of the building will not be touched under the proposals, as it will be part of the future development of the site. 56three Architects has applied for permission on behalf of Stone Acre Corstorphine Ltd to demolish what exists of the burnt-out building, except the facade, which has been held-up by scaffolding since the fire nearly 11 years ago.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Corstorphine Public Hall in Kirk Loan in October 2013. Picture: Sandy Irvine

The application for substantial demolition in a conservation area was lodged with the City of Edinburgh Council on August 21 and is awaiting a decision by the planning department.

It is expected that the work will last two to three weeks if approved by the council. The operation will include excavation machines and lorries removing rubble.

The site of the former Corstorphine Public Hall as it is today, with scaffolding holding up the frontage of the destroyed building. | Google Maps

The former Corstorphine Community Centre at 14 Kirk Loan was destroyed by a fire in October 2013, leaving 38 community groups homeless. The community centre finally got a new permanent home earlier this year, just down the street at 5 Kirk Loan at former office block Westfield House.

Speaking about the move to a permanent base, a spokesperson for the community centre said: “We have always been committed to providing community facilities in Corstorphine, and although a rebuild on the site of the public hall has not proved possible, the move to our new home has increased the space available for our activities.”

Now the community centre’s former site is set to be demolished under the plans to make way for new homes, with the foundations of the existing building to be removed, before work can begin on building 11 new flats on the site.