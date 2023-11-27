Plans to expand Bonnington quarry spark anger as residents fear harm to health and homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Furious Edinburgh residents who live next to a quarry that is set to expand claim it will harm health of residents and ‘ruin’ homes.

Owners Breedon have submitted a planning application notice to nearly double the Bonnington Mains Quarry, with a south-west extension including the erection of Materials Recycling Plant. The quarry is one of five sites across the Capital for mineral extraction.

Locals behind a campaign opposing the plans are worried about the dust, noise and traffic it will create. Objectors say the quarry will have an environmental impact and some fear the expansion could damage their homes.

Bonnington Mains Quarry Photo: Ratho Uncovered

Stop the Quarry claims it will add ‘huge numbers of lorries’ to the busy Newbridge Road and have launched a petition against the plans.

A spokesperson for Stop the Quarry told the Evening News: “This is a heartfelt campaign by the local community of Bonnington and Ratho. Our community is made up of lots of people who all feel so strongly against the proposed quarry extension. One 9-year-old girl is worried her asthma will be triggered. A 92-year-old is just wanting to live his life peacefully without his house shaking around him. The local farmer is worried about the increase in already huge numbers of lorries careering down the already exceptionally busy road.

“Others are worried that this will pave the way to the installation of an industrial recycling centre. Some are worried the shaking will not only damage their houses but ruin them.”

It comes after permission was granted in April, 2023 for the construction of an asphalt plant. Plans were approved for the development of the northern area of the field adjoining the quarry including a workshop, office, car parking, and operation of an ‘aggregate stockpiling and processing area’ as well as water treatment and lagoons.

The petition against the latest expansion plans has gained more than 200 signatures.

Organisers said: “We are objecting to the extension of Bonnington Quarry, Bonnington Ratho. If planning is granted this will impact on air quality, wildlife, increased heavy lorry traffic, noise, and dust, together with a loss of agricultural land and a significant impact on the landscape.

“There is concern that historic buildings within the area will be damaged by blasting. It will add large numbers of huge lorries to the already over used B7030. If the planning application is successful the life of the quarry and associated works will be extended until 2050.

“The active, blasting quarry is situated in an area designated countryside by Edinburgh Council and at the centre of a “Recreational Triangle” that includes Jupiter Artland, the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, and the soon to be completed Lost Shore Surf Resort.”

A major detailed planning application is expected to be submitted, following public consultation which closed on 24 October.

Sculpture park Jupiter Artland said the impact of expanding the quarry will be dramatic. Nicky Wilson, Founder and Director said: “Jupiter is always aware of its surroundings and its relationship to the natural world. The proposed quarry extension will impact our neighbours dramatically; there will be dust, tremors and huge lorries roaring up and down on the already challenged Newbridge Road.”