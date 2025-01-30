Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to turn a former controversial Edinburgh sauna into an HMO have been rejected by the council as they failed to comply with the Local Development Plan.

This application by Lova Homes for 42-44 Albion Road, registered with the council’s planning department on November 11 and rejected on January 21, came after two previous applications in recent years for the former Scorpio Leisure sauna were accepted.

An application was approved in September, 2023 for the “Change of use from Health and Leisure Club to dwelling flat, install new windows to front facade and cut back existing rear extension to form new windows in rear elevation”.

A further planning application for “Change of use from Health and Leisure Club to two dwelling flats, installation of new windows to front facade and rear elevation, and installation of roof lights” was submitted in February 2024 and subsequently approved in August last year.

The former Scorpio Leisure sauna at Albion Road in Leith, Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

Commenting on the previous two applications by Lova Homes, its agent Contour Town Planning stated: “The decision to proceed with the latest proposals have been informed by further detailed research into the local housing market; a detailed reappraisal with the assistance of other built environment professionals of how the property might best be re-purposed; and a review of the development finance needed for the project.

“The applicant now considers that the arrangement proposed under this submission will deliver a sustainable long-term arrangement for the property.”

These latest plans to turn the former sauna into five HMO flats with a central hallway were rejected by the council’s chief planning officer David Givan as the proposals were judged to be contrary to Local Development Plan policies.

He said the proposal “does not provide or have access to external open space”, and it “does not provide sufficient space standards and it has not been demonstrated that the units will receive adequate daylighting”.

The latest proposals included the installation of new windows rooflights at the former sauna unit.

The plans were also seen to be contrary to Local Development Plan policy in respect of ‘Mixed Communities and the non-statutory Edinburgh Design Guidance’ as the five proposed HMO flats all have “substandard internal floorspaces which will have detrimental effect on the living conditions of future occupiers”.

Mr Givan added: “The application is for five self-contained studio flats rather than a House in Multiple Occupation. The proposal will result in an unacceptable level of amenity for future occupiers and is contrary to Local Development Plan.”

In the planning documents, the applicant stated: “An HMO can make a valuable contribution to helping address some of the diverse housing needs that currently exists in Edinburgh; while meeting the various policy tests set out, and the current Guidance for Businesses document.

“Taking all the above into account, it is hoped that officers will be able to support this application, as there are not considered to be any policy matters that would warrant refusal of this application. Accordingly, it is respectfully requested that this application be recommended for approval.”

The proposed layout was for a central hallway and five separate living units across the ground floor and basement areas of the property. These living units would have all contained a shower-room or bathroom and fitted kitchen area, and range in size from 17sqm to 26sqm.

Three of the units would have been located on the ground floor within the footprint of the original sandstone-built tenement, while one further unit was to be located within the extension area.

The fifth unit was to be be located in the basement of the building, accessed via a flight of stairs leading from the right hand side of the central hallway as one enters the property.

These photos from the planning documents show inside and outside the former sauna on Albion Road. | City of Edinburgh Council

The application received three objections online from local residents, who were concerned about parking and construction, and they claimed the application was “misleading”.

Harold Edmonds said: “The proposal is misleading; it is essentially five studio flats being sold as an HMO. This is no doubt so that they can be leased at extortionate prices to unsuspecting students who don't wish to socialise or contribute to the community further changing the character of the area. Basically a miniature private student halls.”

While, Sarah Hay added: “This would have a negative effect of detrimental impact on residents. The proposed plans are not in-keeping with the neighbouring area and there is lack of need for a development like this in the area.

“The proposed plans are reminiscent of the numerous private student accommodations in the city which charge over the odds and contribute to driving rents up.

“The city needs liveable, affordable accommodation - not cramped, low quality accommodation.”