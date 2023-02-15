News you can trust since 1873
Police appeal for missing Fife man Ernest Nicholson who hasn't been seen or heard from in days

Police have re-appealed for help to trace Ernest Nicholson from Fife who has been missing for two days

By Jolene Campbell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 3:52pm

Police in Fife are continuing to appeal for help to trace 57-year-old Ernest Nicholson who has been reported missing from Cowdenbeath.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned about Ernest who was last seen on CCTV in the Turnstone Road area of Dunfermline around 6.15am on Monday, February 13, 2023.

He is described as 5ft 8 and is bald. When Ernest was last seen he was wearing blue jeans or trousers, a grey jacket with black sleeves, black boots and a grey/black woollen hat. He was also carrying a distinctive green camouflage rucksack.

CCTV footage of Ernest Nicholson
Sergeant Derek Radcliffe said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Ernest’s welfare as he has not been seen or heard from now for two days. I would appeal to anyone who recognises him or who may have seen someone matching his description in the Fife area, since the early hours of Monday morning, to please come forward. I would also appeal to Ernest himself. If you see this appeal, make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0868 of 13 February, 2023.

