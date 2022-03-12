Ivana is described as around 5ft 7in, of slim build with short brown hair and when last seen was wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie and a red beanie hat.Noah is described as around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with brown hair. He was wearing black trousers and a maroon/purple hoodie when he was last seen.

Inspector Alan King said: “Concerns are growing for Ivana and Noah and we are urging anyone who may have seen them or know where they are to get in touch. In addition, if they see this appeal, please get in touch with us to let us know you are safe and well.“It is believed they may have travelled to the Port Seton area or elsewhere in East Lothian. Noah is from Edinburgh so they may also have gone there.”Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2558 or 2513 of Friday, 11 March, 2022.The teens were last seen in Musselburgh on Friday, 11 March, around 4pm. If you can help trace them please call 101.