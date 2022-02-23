The ‘wee chap’ is currently keeping the staff at Whitburn Police Station company, after he was found on Harthill Road this morning.

The pooch will have quite the ‘tail’ to tell his human family, if they can be reunited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have asked the public for help in tracing the owner of the dog.

If anyone has a 'lead', then please call 101, quoting incident number 0655 of the 23/02/2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

The lost dog is currently being taken care of by staff at the police station in Whitburn. He might even 'collar' a criminal if they let him!