Police in West Lothian appeal after lost dog found in Blackridge
Police are looking for the owners of an adorable pup, who was found wandering on a road in Blackridge.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 11:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 11:01 am
The ‘wee chap’ is currently keeping the staff at Whitburn Police Station company, after he was found on Harthill Road this morning.
The pooch will have quite the ‘tail’ to tell his human family, if they can be reunited.
Police have asked the public for help in tracing the owner of the dog.
If anyone has a 'lead', then please call 101, quoting incident number 0655 of the 23/02/2022.