Police in West Lothian appeal after lost dog found in Blackridge

Police are looking for the owners of an adorable pup, who was found wandering on a road in Blackridge.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 11:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 11:01 am

The ‘wee chap’ is currently keeping the staff at Whitburn Police Station company, after he was found on Harthill Road this morning.

Read More

Read More
Guinea pig dumped on Edinburgh street rescued by Scottish SPCA

The pooch will have quite the ‘tail’ to tell his human family, if they can be reunited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have asked the public for help in tracing the owner of the dog.

If anyone has a 'lead', then please call 101, quoting incident number 0655 of the 23/02/2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

The lost dog is currently being taken care of by staff at the police station in Whitburn. He might even 'collar' a criminal if they let him!

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.