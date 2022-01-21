Police in Edinburgh see funny side after making bizarre discovery of model skeleton

Police officers in Edinburgh were almost rendered speechless after finding a model skeleton, which had been left in Inverleith.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:58 am

Police shared the discovery with the public on social media, and wrote: “We were scratching our skulls thinking of something humerus to say”.

They are trying to track down the owner, and said: “We make no bones about our commitment to finding its owner.

Anyone who knows who the skeleton belongs to has been asked to call 101 and quote reference number 0465 17/01/22.

Officers in Edinburgh recovered this skeleton from the Inverleith area recently.