Police shared the discovery with the public on social media, and wrote: “We were scratching our skulls thinking of something humerus to say”.

They are trying to track down the owner, and said: “We make no bones about our commitment to finding its owner.

Anyone who knows who the skeleton belongs to has been asked to call 101 and quote reference number 0465 17/01/22.

