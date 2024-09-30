Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh residents are being reminded that a popular pedestrian link in the city will be closed overnight for the next three nights.

Telfer Subway, an underpass underneath the West Approach Road, linking Dalry and Fountainbridge,will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am today, Monday, September 30, tomorrow, Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2.

There will be no access to the bus stops on the West Approach Road during the closures, which are for work to be carried out to improve safety as part of the Roseburn to Union Canal project currently progressing in the area.

Telfer Subway, the underpass linking Dalry and Fountainbridge under the West Approach Road, will close for three nights this week. | TSPL

The City of Edinburgh Council reminded locals of the latest closures, posting updates on social media at the weekend. These closures follow three nights of the underpass being closed at the start of September.

Pedestrians and cyclists are again being advised to use an alternative route via McEwan Square and Morrison Crescent, which will add an estimated 18 minutes to journeys by foot, with the Roseburn to Union Canal project apologising for any inconvenience this causes.

The Roseburn to Union Canal link is a £17 million active travel scheme that will transform public spaces along a route between Roseburn and the Union Canal, creating a green corridor and cycleway and bringing disused areas back into community use.