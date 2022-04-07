Pupils plant 'Wee Forests' in Bonnyrigg

This is part of a £500,000 Scottish Government funded project, led by NatureScot, which will see 20 Wee Forests planted across the country.

A Wee Forest is a tennis court-sized area where people can create dense planting of fast growing native woodland. It often incorporates an outdoor classroom where young learners and the local community can come together to connect with nature.

It also provides school children with the opportunity to help tackle the climate emergency and contribute to Scotland’s tree planting targets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...