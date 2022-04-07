Five Sisters Zoo will take the lamb, who has been named Oreo, into its care.

Farmer William Arbuckle, who has been looking after the one-week-old lamb since she was born, reached out to the zoo for help.

In a Facebook post, Five Sisters Zoo said they considered whether “it would have been kinder to put her to sleep”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they said that Oreo seems to be getting stronger and is now able walk short distances.

Announcing their decision, they wrote: “We have decided she deserves a chance at life and will give her all the specialist medical care she requires.”

Five Sisters Zoo started as a garden centre, which began to re-home pets “that were either no longer wanted or could no longer be cared for”. It officially opened as a zoo in 2005 and now houses over 165 different species of animals.

Oreo the lamb, who will be given a 'chance at life' in her new home - Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder. (Photo credit: Five Sisters Zoo)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.