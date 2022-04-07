Five Sisters Zoo will provide lamb with deformed front legs with 'a chance at life'
A lamb that was born with deformed front legs will be given ‘a chance at life’ at a zoo in West Lothian.
Five Sisters Zoo will take the lamb, who has been named Oreo, into its care.
Farmer William Arbuckle, who has been looking after the one-week-old lamb since she was born, reached out to the zoo for help.
In a Facebook post, Five Sisters Zoo said they considered whether “it would have been kinder to put her to sleep”.
However, they said that Oreo seems to be getting stronger and is now able walk short distances.
Announcing their decision, they wrote: “We have decided she deserves a chance at life and will give her all the specialist medical care she requires.”
Five Sisters Zoo started as a garden centre, which began to re-home pets “that were either no longer wanted or could no longer be cared for”. It officially opened as a zoo in 2005 and now houses over 165 different species of animals.