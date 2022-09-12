Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Queen’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh from Balmoral on Sunday afternoon and remained overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official residence in Scotland.

Thousands are expected to line the Royal Mile this afternoon as the coffin, followed on foot by the new King Charles III and other members of the Royal family, is taken from Holyrood to St Giles for a service of thanksgiving and reflection.

After the service, members of the public will be able to file past the coffin as the Queen lies at rest in the cathedral.

What are the timings for today’s events?

10am: The King will attend the Houses of Parliament in London to receive a motion of condolence before flying to Edinburgh.

1pm: The King takes part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen's life will be celebrated at today's service in St Giles Cathedral. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool / Getty Images

2.25pm: A procession leaves Holyrood, taking the Queen’s coffin up the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral – the King and other members of the Royal family will walk behind the hearse.

3pm: A service at St Giles Cathedral will celebrate the life of the Queen and her connections with Scotland.

5pm: Members of the public will be allowed to start filing past the coffin as the Queen lies at rest in the cathedral.

5.30pm: The King will attend the Scottish Parliament, where party leaders will speak in support of a motion of condolence and the King will respond.

7.20pm: The King and the Queen's other children will take part in the “Vigil of the Princes” around the coffin at St Giles Cathedral.

What happens at St Giles?

The service at St Giles will be attended by members of the public, friends, family members and representatives from charities and organisations associated with the Queen.

It will be led by the minister of St Giles, the Reverend Calum MacLeod. Those wishing to attend are advised to allow plenty of time. Access may be restricted for safety reasons.

Guns will be fired as the procession makes its way up the Royal Mile, with the last round fired as the hearse stops outside the cathedral.

After the service, a queuing system will be in place at the cathedral for members of the public wishing to pay their last respects. There will be security checks and restrictions on mobile phones as well as a ban on photography and recording.

The crown of Scotland will be placed on top of the coffin, which will sit on a catafalque in the cathedral.

And the coffin will be guarded by members of The Royal Company of Archers, the sovereign’s bodyguard in Scotland.