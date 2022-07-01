Volunteer lifeboat crew, officials and fundraisers welcomed the public back to their annual event, at Hawes Promenade on Sunday, June 25.

Over £5000 was raised over the course of the day, thanks to stalls selling home baking, a BBQ food stand, ice cream parlour, an auction and raffle, a tombola, plant stall, children’s lucky dip, sponge throwing stocks and a fairground ride.

A ‘pop up’ RNLI shop was also part of the Open Day stalls, while the main shop on Hawes Pier was open as normal. Both enjoyed tremendous success on the day, with the main shop having its best day of trading ever – taking over £1000.

At the event, members of the public were able to see and experience the charity’s lifeboat, an Atlantic 85 B Class Jimmie Cairncross. Showing off their skills, volunteers crews demonstrated saving a paddle boarder in trouble, while the Scottish Newfoundland Club also carried out an incredible demonstration with their rescue dogs.

The crowds were entertained by the local Queensferry Pipes and Drums, while neighbouring business Maid of the Forth took locals out on boat trips.

Other attractions on the day included two UK Coastguard vehicles with personnel giving safety messages and advice to the crowds, Blood Bikes, MX Medical with their ambulance and CPR demonstration dummy, and Police Scotland community officers with their electric police car and plenty police hats for children to try on.

Over £5000 was raised for the Queensferry RNLI at the Open Day event. (Photo credit: RNLI/Gary Ebdy)

Volunteers from the RNLI’s Water Safety Education Team engaged with young people and their families on key water safety advice including the Float to Live message. They asked children to kit up like RNLI crew using the ‘Ready, Steady, Crew’ kit and played spot the dangers activities to help them learn about safety in the water.

Simon Walker, Queensferry RNLI Shop Volunteer, said: “The additional custom that Open Day brought to the shop was phenomenal, the card machine was smoking! I am delighted to have been part of such a successful day and part of an amazing team of shop volunteers who all contribute to saving lives at sea.”

Adele Allan, Lifeboat Press Officer and Event Co-ordinator for this year’s Open Day, said: “It was fantastic to hold our first Open Day since 2019 and even more incredible that it has been our most successful Open Day ever.

“Not only is it vital that these funds are raised, but it is also incredibly important that we engage and educate the public, particularly young people, on water safety and lifesaving advice.

A rescue dog from The Scottish Newfoundland Club showed off in a demonstration. (Photo credit: RNLI/Bruce Miller)

“We would like to thank our local community, our supporters and our local businesses who all played a part in putting the day on and making it a great success.”

Close to the Forth Bridge, Queensferry Lifeboat Station was established in 1967, with a new station being built in 2012. Its volunteer crews have been presented with three awards for gallantry.

In 2021, the Queensferry lifeboat launched 90 times, helping 167 people and saving one life.