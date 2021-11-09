RNLI Queensferry lifeboat share dramatic footage of rescue
RNLI Queensferry has share dramatic footage of rescue at sea over the weekend.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:03 pm
The onboard footage shows crews responding to a distress call.
Crews were tasked with responding to a broken down Rigid Inflatable Boat with 4 passengers onboard.
The footage shows relief lifeboat "Edna May" carrying out an astern tow, all done at a slow safe speed, meaning the crew were further exposed to the waves.
All of the passengers were towed back to safety.
The footage was shared on the RNLI Queensferry Facebook page.