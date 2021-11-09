The onboard footage shows crews responding to a distress call.

Crews were tasked with responding to a broken down Rigid Inflatable Boat with 4 passengers onboard.

RNLI Queensferry shared the footage on Facebook.

The footage shows relief lifeboat "Edna May" carrying out an astern tow, all done at a slow safe speed, meaning the crew were further exposed to the waves.

All of the passengers were towed back to safety.