Something wicked this way comes! Ralph Fiennes is bringing his version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth to Edinburgh in early 2024.

The veteran actor – perhaps best known for playing Voldemort in the Harry Potter series – will star alongside Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma in a pop-up theatre for a two week run of the renowned Scottish play. Edinburgh is just one of three UK locations chosen to host the show, alongside London and Liverpool. Here’s how to get tickets and all you need to know about the production.

When is Ralph Fiennes Macbeth in Edinburgh? Where is it?

Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma will be appearing at Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre in a new stage production of Macbeth. (Photo: Oliver Rosser)

Ralph Fiennes will be performing as Macbeth in Edinburgh for a two week run in January 2024 at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, on the outskirts of the Capital and the home of the Royal Highland Show. Dates start from Saturday January 13, with the last performance taking place on January 27, 2024. There will be a number of shows throughout the week, with a matinee performance on Saturdays.

The venue is a pop-up theatre with room for just under 1,000 people in the audience. Seating wraps around the stage and the space is designed to “break free from the confines of traditional theatres”. It is hosted by long-time Fringe producers and venue operators Underbelly, which is co-producing the show.

How to get tickets to see Ralph Fiennes in Macbeth at Edinburgh and how much are tickets?

Tickets for the Macbeth show are available on macbeththeshow.com. They start from £10 with prices reaching up to £125, depending on the seating.

Director Simon Godwin with Macbeth stars Indira Varma and Ralph Fiennes. (Photo: Oliver Rosser)

Ralph Fiennes Macbeth cast and director