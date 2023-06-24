News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Ralph Fiennes Macbeth: How to get tickets for Edinburgh show starring Ralph Fiennes at Royal Highland Centre

Tickets go on sale for Ralph Fiennes Macbeth in Edinburgh
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

Something wicked this way comes! Ralph Fiennes is bringing his version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth to Edinburgh in early 2024.

The veteran actor – perhaps best known for playing Voldemort in the Harry Potter series – will star alongside Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma in a pop-up theatre for a two week run of the renowned Scottish play. Edinburgh is just one of three UK locations chosen to host the show, alongside London and Liverpool. Here’s how to get tickets and all you need to know about the production.

When is Ralph Fiennes Macbeth in Edinburgh? Where is it?

Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma will be appearing at Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre in a new stage production of Macbeth. (Photo: Oliver Rosser)Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma will be appearing at Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre in a new stage production of Macbeth. (Photo: Oliver Rosser)
Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma will be appearing at Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre in a new stage production of Macbeth. (Photo: Oliver Rosser)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ralph Fiennes will be performing as Macbeth in Edinburgh for a two week run in January 2024 at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, on the outskirts of the Capital and the home of the Royal Highland Show. Dates start from Saturday January 13, with the last performance taking place on January 27, 2024. There will be a number of shows throughout the week, with a matinee performance on Saturdays.

The venue is a pop-up theatre with room for just under 1,000 people in the audience. Seating wraps around the stage and the space is designed to “break free from the confines of traditional theatres”. It is hosted by long-time Fringe producers and venue operators Underbelly, which is co-producing the show.

How to get tickets to see Ralph Fiennes in Macbeth at Edinburgh and how much are tickets?

Tickets for the Macbeth show are available on macbeththeshow.com. They start from £10 with prices reaching up to £125, depending on the seating.

Director Simon Godwin with Macbeth stars Indira Varma and Ralph Fiennes. (Photo: Oliver Rosser)Director Simon Godwin with Macbeth stars Indira Varma and Ralph Fiennes. (Photo: Oliver Rosser)
Director Simon Godwin with Macbeth stars Indira Varma and Ralph Fiennes. (Photo: Oliver Rosser)

Ralph Fiennes Macbeth cast and director

Ralph Fiennes will play the eponymous character Macbeth and Olivier award winner Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones) will perform alongside him as Lady Macbeth. They will reunite with director Simon Godwin, artistic director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, after having previously worked together in Man and Superman at the National Theatre in London. Frankie Bradshaw is the set and costume designer. No further members of the cast have been confirmed yet.

Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma to star in new production of Macbeth in Edinburgh

Related topics:EdinburghTicketsRoyal Highland CentreUnderbellyLondon