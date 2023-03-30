Residents of an East Lothian town are furious after their only bank announced it will be closing its doors. The Royal Bank of Scotland has confirmed it will be permanently closing the branch in Tranent High Street on July 27 this year, instead introducing a “community pop up site following closure for up to 12-weeks.” This will leave the town without a bank.

Local councillor Kenny McLeod said “it was a shock to learn of the closure before I was notified by email from RBS yesterday afternoon." He said he was “extremely disappointed RBS has made this decision, where we once had two RBS Banks in Tranent”. The councillor said: “With the TSB closing in our High Street a few years ago now leaves Tranent without a bank. I did question the footfall into the bank and if the cash machine will stay in place after closure.

"I have asked RBS to thank all the staff for their help and advice to my constituents over the years and was advised there will be no compulsory redundancies to them by the closing of the bank. I accept this is a RBS business decision and not a customer decision, but locals will have to travel some distance to continue their banking transactions which I feel is not a good fair practice.”

Fellow councillor Fiona Dugdale also opposes the closure. She said: “Access to a bank is so important to everyone in our community. This is now the only bank in Tranent, and the importance and necessity of face-to-face banking services should be fully addressed. I call for a comprehensive consultation with local people as soon as possible. ”

The Tranent and Elphinstone Community Council has spoken out against this move, saying there “was no indication that this was being considered and no consultation with the community on this matter”. It said closure would be an item on the agenda of their next meeting on April 18. RBS has been approached for comment.

