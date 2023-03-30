News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
2 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
3 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
4 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
5 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
6 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

RBS Tranent closure: East Lothian residents' anger as last bank in town to close

Shock after East Lothian town’s only bank announces closure

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:03 BST

Residents of an East Lothian town are furious after their only bank announced it will be closing its doors. The Royal Bank of Scotland has confirmed it will be permanently closing the branch in Tranent High Street on July 27 this year, instead introducing a “community pop up site following closure for up to 12-weeks.” This will leave the town without a bank.

Local councillor Kenny McLeod said “it was a shock to learn of the closure before I was notified by email from RBS yesterday afternoon." He said he was “extremely disappointed RBS has made this decision, where we once had two RBS Banks in Tranent”. The councillor said: “With the TSB closing in our High Street a few years ago now leaves Tranent without a bank. I did question the footfall into the bank and if the cash machine will stay in place after closure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have asked RBS to thank all the staff for their help and advice to my constituents over the years and was advised there will be no compulsory redundancies to them by the closing of the bank. I accept this is a RBS business decision and not a customer decision, but locals will have to travel some distance to continue their banking transactions which I feel is not a good fair practice.”

RBS Tranent: Local anger as last bank in East Lothian town announces closures
RBS Tranent: Local anger as last bank in East Lothian town announces closures
RBS Tranent: Local anger as last bank in East Lothian town announces closures
Most Popular

Fellow councillor Fiona Dugdale also opposes the closure. She said: “Access to a bank is so important to everyone in our community. This is now the only bank in Tranent, and the importance and necessity of face-to-face banking services should be fully addressed. I call for a comprehensive consultation with local people as soon as possible. ”

The Tranent and Elphinstone Community Council has spoken out against this move, saying there “was no indication that this was being considered and no consultation with the community on this matter”. It said closure would be an item on the agenda of their next meeting on April 18. RBS has been approached for comment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oxgangs Crescent fire: Person rushed to hospital and man arrested after Edinburgh blaze

Royal Bank of ScotlandResidentsEast LothianTSB