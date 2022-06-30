Red Hot Chilli Pipers bring flair to Edinburgh Care Home Open Week celebrations

Thursday’s outdoor events took place on the grounds of the Blenham House and Ashley Court nursing homes in Sighthill and Morningside, which are owned and operated by Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group.

Dubbed ‘the most famous bagpipe band on the planet’, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers drew international attention after winning the BBC talent show When Will I Be Famous in 2007.

Famous fans of the band include Ewan McGregor, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Alex Ferguson and even Her Majesty the Queen, and they were voted Scotland's 'Live Act of the Year in 2007 and 2010 at the Scots Trad Music Awards.

Residents, staff and guests at two Edinburgh nursing homes were treated to highly-charged live performances by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers as part of the celebrations for Care Home Open Week. Photo: Graham Clark

The Scottish-based outfit now travels the globe playing concert tours as far afield as America, Malaysia, India and Saudi Arabia.

The performances in Edinburgh were part of a whirlwind two-day tour by the band, covering all of Randolph Hill’s seven nursing homes across Scotland.

Further live shows are also taking place in North Berwick, Gullane, Livingston, Broxburn and Dunblane to mark Care Home Open Week 2022, which runs until July 3.

Care Home Open Week aims to connect care homes across the country with their local community.

The event provides care homes with the opportunity to showcase their facilities, activities and services. It also puts a focus on career opportunities and encourages communities to support and build connections with their local service throughout the year.

Peter McCormick, Managing Director of Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group said: “We were delighted to welcome Red Hot Chilli Pipers to both our homes in Edinburgh today.

“As you might expect, it was a highly-spirited performance which our residents, staff, and invited guests thoroughly enjoyed.

“We are really pleased to have the band’s support during Care Home Open Week where they are performing at all of our seven nursing homes.