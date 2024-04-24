Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in a quiet Midlothian street rushed to the aid of a neighbour whose garage was ablaze last night, with the small building now destroyed and the charred remains of a van sitting next to it.

The fire broke out just after 9pm on Tuesday, April 23 at Pentland Crescent in Rosewell, with neighbours coming together to try to control the fire by using their hoses while they waited on the fire brigade to arrive.

This morning, the burnt-out van and the destroyed garage give a clear indication of how bad the fire was last night. With debris still lying around the access road to the garages at the back of Pentland Crescent.

The scene next to the destroyed garage (centre) this morning. The fire broke out at a garage at the back of Pentland Crescent, Rosewell on Tuesday, April 23 at around 9pm.

One local resident, who asked not to be named, recalled the terrifying blaze. He said: “I was out there trying to put it out, it was very scary. When I went out it was blazing.

“I had my hose out there with two other neighbours who also had their hoses, just trying to keep it under control. It was around 45 minutes before the fire brigade came.

“We all came together to help our neighbour and try to stop the blaze from spreading. The flames were higher than the houses. The garage collapsed and the tyres of the van were exploding.

“I just feel so sorry for my neighbour, it’s a sin. Luckily though, nobody was hurt.”

Another local resident said: “It was crazy. I was out but heard about the fire and headed home. I got here about 10.30pm, and the fire engines were still here.

“I was worried the fire would spread to my garage but luckily it didn’t. It’s just brutal for my neighbour. But I’m glad nobody was hurt, it was a massive fire.”

The garage owner was too upset to speak when approached this morning, as he comes to terms with what happened last night.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.51pm on Tuesday, April 23, to reports of a dwelling fire on Pentland Crescent, Rosewell.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances, and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a garage in a single storey property.