Indira Williams (11), a P6 pupil at Roslin Primary, was one of the winners after impressing BEAR Scotland with her ‘What a sin, not to bin’ poster, which highlights the effect that littering can have on local wildlife and the environment.

Colin Burt, P6 teacher at Roslin Primary School, said: “We were delighted to be invited by our school Eco Committee to participate in the Trunk Not Junk schools litter competition. Our Roslin learners are passionate about environmental issues, so they were keen to be involved in raising awareness around this important subject.

"We are so proud of Indira's winning entry and look forward to seeing it being used soon as part of the campaign."

Colinton Primary School were also winners, for recording a rap titled ‘Litter is a no, no, no’.

Iain Murray, managing director at BEAR Scotland, said: “It was so hard to choose just one winner! It’s of paramount importance that we teach children about the negative impact of dropping litter. They’re also powerful in encouraging others to dispose of rubbish properly.

“Dropping litter at the roadside is sadly still a huge issue up and down the country but we’re confident that the efforts of the school children at winning schools, Colinton and Roslin Primary Schools, will help to inspire drivers to take their rubbish home.”

BEAR Scotland’s South East Planned Maintenance Manager Jamie Finlayson meeting 11-year-old Indira Williams from Roslin Primary School, who designed the winning poster “What a sin not to bin”

Both winning entries will appear on BEAR Scotland’s social media channels, and the winners will receive certificates as well as £75 worth of amazon vouchers for their classroom.

