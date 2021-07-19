Roull Road: Emergency services attend car that flipped onto roof during a one vehicle crash in Edinburgh
Emergency services in Edinburgh attend a car that was flipped onto its roof after a crash on a Corstorphine street.
The incident was reported on Roull Road at around 4.40pm on Monday.
Police and ambulance attended the scene where a vehicle had flipped onto its roof during after a one vehicle crash.
The female driver was attended to by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
A comment from Police Scotland confirmed: "We received a report of a car on its roof on Roull Road, Edinburgh around 4.40pm on Monday, 19 July.
"The female driver was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service."
The police organised the recovery of the vehicle and it has now been removed from the scene.