A desperate search is on to locate a missing Edinburgh teenager. Ryan Boucher, 15, was last seen around 4.30 pm on Wednesday in the Hamilton Drive area of North East Edinburgh, police said.

In an online appeal, Edinburgh Police wrote: “Their current whereabouts are unknown and their friends & family are becoming increasingly concerned for them. Ryan is described as being 5ft 6ins, slim build, with short dark hair which is curly on top. They were last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket and dark trousers.”