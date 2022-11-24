News you can trust since 1873
Ryan Boucher: Missing Edinburgh teenager's family 'increasingly concerned' after 15-year-old goes missing

The family of a missing Edinburgh teen is becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.

By Rachel Mackie
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 2:08pm

A desperate search is on to locate a missing Edinburgh teenager. Ryan Boucher, 15, was last seen around 4.30 pm on Wednesday in the Hamilton Drive area of North East Edinburgh, police said.

In an online appeal, Edinburgh Police wrote: “Their current whereabouts are unknown and their friends & family are becoming increasingly concerned for them. Ryan is described as being 5ft 6ins, slim build, with short dark hair which is curly on top. They were last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket and dark trousers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting incident no. 3063 of the 23/11/2023.

