Saughton Prison fire: Casualty needs medical attention after fire in HMP Edinburgh

Emergency services were called to the prison, more commonly known as Saughton Prison, yesterday afternoon after receiving reports of a fire.

Five fire engines arrived at the scene on Stenhouse Road to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

The SFRS confirmed that one casualty suffered from smoke inhalation, and was passed into the care of an ambulance.

The Scottish Prison Service have said that they are aware of the incident and have been contacted for further information.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 5.18pm on Monday, June 27 to reports of a fire at HMP Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised five fire appliances to the city's Stenhouse Road, where firefighters extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene.

