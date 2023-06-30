Scotland’s first-ever free, book recycling vending machine has been unveiled at The Centre in Livingston to give shoppers the chance to swap their old books for a reused one, for free, to help keep them in circulation and prevent them from going to landfill.

The ‘Read Swap Repeat’ vending machine, which stocks 200 books, suitable for adults and children, is situated next to Gregg’s Café and the Post Office. Shoppers simply hand in old books, which are in a good condition, to the customer service desk, near New Look, and collect a token to use in the machine, which is full of pre-loved books from all genres, and simply choose another one for free! Books are regularly restocked to ensure shoppers find something different every time they visit.

Shoppers at the West Lothian shopping centre have the chance to swap up to three books at a time and also donate books to help keep the stock up without swapping. Any books which can’t be used will be donated to charity.

This little one was certainly impressed with the new book vending machine at the Centre in Livingston.

Katie Gallacher, marketing manager at The Centre, Livingston said: “Our Read Swap Repeat free book vending machine is a great way for book lovers to share their favourite reads and help the environment at the same time.

“We’re delighted to be the first in Scotland to launch it and are confident it will be a big hit with visitors to the shopping centre.”

George Gellatly from Balerno, who regularly visits The Centre, Livingston with his wife Sandra, said: “I think the book vending machine is a great idea! I’ve seen lots of vending machines like this but never one with recycled books in it!

“Being big readers, my wife and I will definitely be using it – it is such a great way to reuse books and maybe even pick one up that we wouldn’t normally go for.”